Malegaon blast: Family of accused demands probe into ‘custodial death’

Advocate Prashant Maggu said he suspects that the alleged murders have a political undertone and had the sanction of the then government. (File Photo) Advocate Prashant Maggu said he suspects that the alleged murders have a political undertone and had the sanction of the then government. (File Photo)

Family members of 2008 Malegaon blast accused Ramchandra Kalsangra have sought a detailed probe into allegations by suspended Assistant Police Inspector of Maharashtra Police, Mahiboob Mujawar, that Kalsangra and co-accused Sandeep Dange were killed in custody of the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) and their bodies disposed of as victims of the November 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“We are shocked by the allegations made by Mujawar. We want a through investigation into the claims. On October 10, 2008 night Kalsangra left home saying he had some work and would return in a while. However, he never came back. With Mujawar now claiming that he was killed and his body disposed of, we want a detailed probe and justice,” said Laxmi Kalsangra, Ramchandra’s wife, at a press conference Tuesday.

However, the family has not seen any ATS officer taking Kalsangra for questioning. “He left on his own accord. We never saw ATS officials taking him into custody. Neither did any ATS officials visit us,” said Devprath, Kalsangra’s teenaged son.

“I was thirteen when the incident happened and would request a thorough probe and, if my father was indeed murdered, then the accused policemen should be brought to book,” added Devprath.

Also present at the press conference were family members of Dileep Patidar, Kalsangra’s tenant who was a witness in the case and picked up by the ATS for questioning. He subsequently disappeared and the family alleges they suspect he was killed by two ATS officers, Rajendra Ghule and Ramesh More.

Based on a habeas corpus petition filed by family members, a CBI probe was ordered. The two ATS policemen are currently out on anticipatory bail.

“Patidar was picked up by the two ATS officers and we suspect that he was killed in custody. Mujawar’s claims strengthens our case,” said Ramswarup Patidar, Dilip’s brother.

The press conference was also attended by Dilip Nahar, a resident of Indore who claims that he too was tortured while being quizzed by ATS officials in the case. “In October 2008, I was picked up, illegally detained for 25 days and was tutored a confessional statement by ATS officers at their Mumbai unit. I was asked to repeat the same statement before the court while recording my statement under Section 164 (statement recorded under Criminal Procedure Court before a judicial magistrate),” Nahar claims. He added that he had filed an affidavit detailing the torture inflicted before a court in Indore.

Advocate Prashant Maggu said he suspects that the alleged murders have a political undertone and had the sanction of the then government. “There is no doubt that the government in power and senior ATS officers were involved in these murders,” Maggu asserted.