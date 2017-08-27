Malegaon blast case: NIA finds no substance in claim that 2 accused were killed by ATS

Kalsangra and Dange, the alleged bomb planters in the Malegaon case, have been on the run since 2008. (Representational image) Kalsangra and Dange, the alleged bomb planters in the Malegaon case, have been on the run since 2008. (Representational image)

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) has not found any substance in the allegations made by Mahiboob Mujawar, the suspended Assistant Police Inspector (API) of Maharashtra police, that two accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case were killed by the Maharashtra ATS and their bodies were disposed of as victims of the November 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

Mujawar had kicked up a controversy last year by claiming that the two wanted accused in the Malegaon blasts case —Ramchandra Kalsangra and Sandeep Dange —were killed by the state ATS.

The NIA had questioned Mujawar twice after he first made these allegations in August last year. Sources said that Mujawar was unable to give details of the alleged conspiracy and failed to provide the sequence of events and the circumstances under which the alleged “murders” had taken place.

“He was quizzed twice by the agency but he was inconsistent in his statements. He was not able to give exact details of what unfolded on the night of November 26, 2008 at Kalachowkie unit of the Maharashtra ATS where the two wanted accused were allegedly ‘murdered’. His claim that the bodies were dumped in a white car and ferried by the ATS officials and disposed of on the railway track near CST so that they are treated as victims of 26/11 terror attack also seems to be concocted,” said an official.

Kalsangra and Dange, the alleged bomb planters in the Malegaon case, have been on the run since 2008. According to a senior official, who had tracked the movements of the two, while Kalsangra’s trail went cold in 2013, agencies had picked up inputs on Dange in 2015. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra police also informed the State Home Department that the claims made by Mujawar seem unfounded.

Mujawar had also alleged that the Maharashtra police failed to act on his complaint despite writing to the then DGP S S Virk in 2009. After Mujawar made the allegations last year, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had asked the DGP’s office to probe the allegations.

“He (Mujawar) had sent a letter to the DGP’s office but it was never addressed to the DGP. The letter was also vague and the officer failed to share details of the alleged crime and its perpetrators. While we can expect a common man to write such a letter, this cannot be expected of a police officer,” a senior official privy to the findings said.

“We also found that Mujawar never met the DGP in person. He could have sought an appointment or met him during the ‘orderly room’ meets (a special forum where lower rung policemen meet the DGP with their grievances). Also Mujawar has claimed that he was witness to the murder. In that case, he has failed as an officer to perform his duty and report a cognizable offence,” added the official.

A former senior ATS official, who worked with Mujawar, said that he had approached the ATS claiming to have leads in the case and requested for a weapon. “He was informally taken in the team as he claimed to have leads. A team also visited a couple of places in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh but the visits were fruitless. Later, the ATS learnt that he was using the weapon given to him to extort money and was therefore asked to quit the probe team,” said the official.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App