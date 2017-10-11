Special Coverage
  • Malegaon blast case: Accused Sameer Kulkarni gets bail

Malegaon blast case: Accused Sameer Kulkarni gets bail

Six persons were killed and nearly 100 injured when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle exploded in Malegaon town of Nashik district in 2008.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Updated: October 11, 2017 8:28 pm
Sameer kulkarni, bail to Sameer kulkarni, malegaon, malegaon blast, 2008 malegaon blast, Scene of Malegaon blast in 2008. (File)
Related News

A sessions court in Mumbai granted bail to Sameer Kulkarni on Wednesday, arrested for his alleged involvement in the September 2008 Malegaon blast case.

The court granted Kulkarni bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 on the grounds of parity, as several other accused in the case including Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and retired Army Major Ramesh Upadhyay, have already been given bail.

Six persons were killed and nearly 100 injured when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle exploded in Malegaon town of Nashik district on September 29, 2008. Kulkarni, a printing press employee from Bhopal, was arrested soon after the blast.

According to the prosecution, he is alleged to have arranged chemicals used in the blast. It was also alleged that Kulkarni had been to Indore and Nashik to attend meetings in which the conspiracy was hatched.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Express Adda
    Top News
    Oct 11: Latest News