Malegaon blast: After bail, Lt. Col. Purohit to be attached to Army unit

Malegaon blast accused Lt Col Prasad Purohit. Malegaon blast accused Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

Lt. Col. Shrikant Prasad Purohit, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast who was granted bail by the Supreme Court, will be attached to an Army unit but will remain under suspension from service, IANS reported on Monday. After spending nine years in jail, Purohit was granted bail by the apex court on Monday.

In 2009, Purohit was suspended from the service after being accused in the Malegaon blast that took place on September 29, 2008 killing seven people. He was arrested along with Hindu leader Sadhi Pragya Thakur, who was given clean chit by the NIA earlier this year. According to the IANS report, Purohit continues to be under suspension, but since he has now been granted bail, he has to be attached to an Army unit.

Under suspension, he will be treated as “under open arrest”, wherein usually a soldier is supposed to wear only his uniform. Purohit, under suspension, can wear civilian clothes as well. His stay in his Army unit will come along with restrictions, like limited area of movement, not leave the station without permission and reporting daily. He will also not be allowed to attend any public event or gathering.

Purohit’s return to active duty will depend on the final verdict in the case, the sources said. The apex court said it has imposed certain conditions on Purohit while granting bail. On August 17, Purohit had told the apex court that he has been caught in the “political crossfire” and languishing in jail for nine years. Purohit had moved the apex court challenging the Bombay High Court’s order dismissing his bail plea.

