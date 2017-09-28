Malegaon blast accused Ramesh Upadhyay demands police protection

2008 Malegaon blast case accused and Ex-armyman Ramesh Upadhyay. (Source: PTI Photo) 2008 Malegaon blast case accused and Ex-armyman Ramesh Upadhyay. (Source: PTI Photo)

Ramesh Upadhyay, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case who got bail two days ago, has moved the special NIA court at Mumbai seeking police protection. “Upadhyay has filed an application seeking security, saying there is threat to his life. We have opposed it,” special public prosecutor Avinash Rasal said. Rasal told the court on Thursday that there is no specific threat to Upadhyay. The court is likely to hear Upadhyay next week. The Bombay High Court granted bail to Upadhyay on September 26 on the ground of parity, as some other accused, including Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit, have already got bail.

The National Investigation Agency had in its charge sheet cited transcripts of phone conversations between Upadhyay and Purohit as the main piece of evidence against the former.

The Supreme Court last month granted bail to Purohit.

Seven people were killed in a bomb blast at Malegaon, a communally sensitive textile town in Nashik district of north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

