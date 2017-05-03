Malegaon blast 2008 : Sadhvi moves NIA court seeking discharge

NIA sources, however, said they will contest her plea for discharge on the ground that the high court order was limited to the point of granting her bail. (Representational Image) NIA sources, however, said they will contest her plea for discharge on the ground that the high court order was limited to the point of granting her bail. (Representational Image)

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur moved a special NIA court here on Wednesday seeking her discharge in the 2008 Malegaon blast case on basis of the Bombay High Court’s remark that “prima facie no case was made out against her.”

“Sadhvi has moved the special NIA court seeking her discharge in the case. The court is likely to hear the case tomorrow,” special public prosecutor Avinash Rasal told PTI.

In her plea, said Rasal, Sadhvi has quoted the Bombay High Court’s order which granted her bail on April 25, observing that prima facie there is no case made out against her.

NIA sources, however, said they will contest her plea for discharge on the ground that the high court order was limited to the point of granting her bail.

“We will oppose her discharge plea,” an NIA official said.

Six people were killed and nearly 100 others injured when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle had exploded in Malegaon town in Nashik district on September 29, 2008.

Twelve people, including the Sadhvi and Army Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, were arrested for their alleged roles in the blast.

They were booked under stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), besides the provisions under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A special court was constituted to exclusively hear the blast case on the direction of the Supreme Court.

Sadhvi (44) was released from judicial custody on April 27 after the bail formalities were completed in Bhopal, where she is currently undergoing treatment at Khushilal Ayurvedic Hospital for cancer.

