2008 Malegaon blast case: Trial to be conducted by new judge

Sunday, April 22, 2018
A Union Home Ministry notification issued last week announced the appointment of additional sessions judge V S Padalkar on the recommendation of the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

The trial in the Malegaon 2008 blast case will be presided over by additional sessions judge V S Padalkar. A Union Home Ministry notification issued last week announced his appointment on the recommendation of the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.
In December 2017, the previous judge S D Tekale was transferred to Uttan’s Maharashtra Judicial Academy, in what authorities claimed was a routine transfer. In the same month before his tenure ended, he passed an order on discharge applications filed by all accused, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit. Since the past few months, the case is being heard as an additional charge by other judges.

