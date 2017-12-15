Malegaon: ATS, CBI did not name them, why did you, says HC to NIA

The Bombay High Court Thursday questioned the National Investigation (NIA) as to why it had named the four accused in the 2006 Malegaon bomb blast case when two competent agencies that investigated the incident — the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) — had not named them.

The High Court was hearing bail applications of the four accused named by the NIA, Manohar Narwaria, Rajendra Chaudhary, Dhan Singh and Lokesh Sharma, along with the state government’s application against the discharge of eight accused, all Muslims, by the sessions court. “Two competent agencies don’t name them but one agency does. Why?” questioned Justice N H Patil.

In April, the sessions court discharged the eight men of all terror charges after the NIA submitted that the blasts were the handiwork of a Hindu extremist group.

Public Prosecutor Mankunwar Deshmukh, appearing for the ATS, informed the court that the views of the CBI and ATS were consistent with one another.

One of the lawyers appearing for the accused questioned why the sessions court had relied on the NIA chargesheet in the matter, also stating that it had found new culprits seven years after the incident questioning the validity of the investigation.

Referring to Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit, one of the main accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case who was recently released on bail, Deshmukh added that the orders in that matter had clarified that all chargesheets should be considered during trial.

The probe in the 2006 case was transferred to the NIA in 2011. It had then filed a chargesheet absolving the eight men of all charges, and instead named four Hindu men as accused.

In the previous hearings, NIA had also cited the statement of RSS member Swami Aseemanand, accused in the Mecca Masjid blast, in which he had said before a magistrate in 2010 that the “2006 Malegaon blast was the handiwork of late RSS Pracharak Sunil Joshi’s boys.”

