Male teachers above 50 in Punjab girls’ schools: ‘Govt decision will tarnish male teachers’ image’

Opposing the Punjab government’s decision to not post male teachers below 50 years of age to girls’ schools, several teachers’ unions in the state have termed it “a blot on the reputation of male teachers”.ind

Government Teachers’ Union, Punjab, general secretary Kuldeep said that such rules are tarnishing their image. “We are going to submit a memorandum against it to the government soon. This move of the government is a blot on the reputation of male teachers. Guilty must be punished, not the men of integrity,” he said, demanding that the condition be withdrawn immediately.

“In what kind of society we are living with such a narrow thinking,” he questioned.

Nishant Kumar, state leader of Education Guarantee Scheme Union, asked how can one say that teachers below 50 years of age are not safe for girl students. “This condition is ridiculous and must be cancelled or we will protest against it,” said he.

Even the women teachers are not in favour of this decision. “It is not a good move of the government and will affect schools as there are certain tasks, which are usually done by male staff. A woman teacher cannot arrange for masons or LPG cylinders for midday meal,” said a principal of a girls’ senior secondary school.

“All outdoor tasks like taking students on educational tours are assigned to men,” said a womanteacher of a government girls’ school in Hoshiarpur.

