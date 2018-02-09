Male teachers above 50 in Punjab girls’ schools: ‘Govt decision will tarnish male teachers’ image’

Opposing the Punjab government’s decision to not post male teachers below 50 years of age to girls’ schools, several teachers’ unions in the state have termed it “a blot on the reputation of male teachers”.ind
Government Teachers’ Union, Punjab, general secretary Kuldeep said that such rules are tarnishing their image. “We are going to submit a memorandum against it to the government soon. This move of the government is a blot on the reputation of male teachers. Guilty must be punished, not the men of integrity,” he said, demanding that the condition be withdrawn immediately.
“In what kind of society we are living with such a narrow thinking,” he questioned.
Nishant Kumar, state leader of Education Guarantee Scheme Union, asked how can one say that teachers below 50 years of age are not safe for girl students. “This condition is ridiculous and must be cancelled or we will protest against it,” said he.
Even the women teachers are not in favour of this decision. “It is not a good move of the government and will affect schools as there are certain tasks, which are usually done by male staff. A woman teacher cannot arrange for masons or LPG cylinders for midday meal,” said a principal of a girls’ senior secondary school.
“All outdoor tasks like taking students on educational tours are assigned to men,” said a womanteacher of a government girls’ school in Hoshiarpur.
- Feb 9, 2018 at 8:40 amThat is simply a $tupid decision. Is there a guarantee how 50 will behave?Reply
- Feb 9, 2018 at 8:06 amIt started with those western serials and hollywood-bollywood movies. The impression men get is is everything.Nothing is sacred.Everything is for . Sadly,many women-girls behave exactly like actresses aka prosti. Family is ridiculed.Women-girls are supposed to study and compete with men.They are portrayed equal to men which is untrue.There are natural differences between male and female which feminist refuse to acknowledge whenever convenient. When girls-women venture alone in world,men are going to think them as someone who dishes out sex.Sad to say this.It is like sending out unguarded sheep into den of carnivores.Yes,you teach carnivores to respect them and be vegetarian but it is not going to happen. Previously,men and women were controlled by strict societal norms now nobody cares. Hell,even girls-women do not care.The men who control themselves are seen as weak-pathetic- by most of women and girlsReply
- Feb 9, 2018 at 7:43 amThis decision has not been well thought out. Arbitrary cutoff at 50 years assumes that those men over 50 years are unlikely to molest girls. There is no scientific evidence for this and cases of elders in a family abusing children are common. Punjab govt should withdraw this rule quickly before it becomes a laughing stock.Reply