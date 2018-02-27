Maldives declines India’s invite for 16-nation naval war games ‘Milan’

The Maldives declined Indian Navy’s invitation to attend ‘Milan’, an eight-day multilateral naval exercise, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said on Tuesday. Sharing details of the mega event that is set to take place at the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lanba said 16 countries will participate in the biennial naval exercise from March 6 to 13.
On the aggressive posturing adopted by China in the Indo-Pacific region, Lanba said there has been no change in the pattern of their deployment.
“We are aware of the Chinese activities in Indian Ocean region. Their pattern of deployment has remained same since many years. At any time, there are 8-10 ships in the Indian Ocean,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.
India has recently expressed “deep dismay” over Maldives’ decision to extend the state of emergency for another 30 days. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India desires to see that democracy is fully restored in Maldives. The island nation has been witnessing a brutal crackdown against dissidents under the orders of President Abdulla Yameen.
India has also urged Maldives government to release the Chief Justice and a Supreme Court judge, and political prisoners.
The Maldives government has, however, brushed aside India’s concerns saying that New Delhi’s public statements were a “clear distortion of facts.”
“The Government of Maldives takes note of the public statements issued by the Government of India that ignore the facts and ground realities with regard to the ongoing political developments in the Maldives. The assertion by the Government of India that the extension of the State of Emergency by the People’s Majlis was unconstitutional is a clear distortion of facts, which ignore the Constitution and Laws of the Maldives,” the Maldives government had said in a statement.
The issue has become a sore point between the two countries, especially with China asking India to respect Maldives sovereignty and not interfere in the country’s affairs.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya
- Feb 27, 2018 at 2:18 pm1988- from WIkI Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi immediately dispatched 1,600 troops by air to restore order in Malé. Operation Cactus - The operation started on the night of 3 November 1988, when Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft of the Indian Air Force airlifted the elements of the 50th Independent Para e Brigade, commanded by Brig Farukh Bulsara, the 6th Battalion of the Para e Regiment, and, the 17th Para e Field Regiment from Agra Air Force Station and flew them non-stop over 2,000 kilometres (1,240 mi) to land them over the Malé International Airport on Hulhule Island. The Indian Army paratroopers arrived on Hulhule in nine hours after the appeal from President Gayoom.[2][3] The Indian paratroopers immediately secured the airfield, crossed over to Male using commandeered boats and rescued President Gayoom. The paratroopers restored control of the capital to President Gayoom's government within hours. SEE THE DECISIVE ACTION OF RAJIV GANDHI.Reply
- Feb 27, 2018 at 2:13 pmThis shows the relationship Indian leaders have with neigbouring countries. Even a tiny country is standing up against India. People have to just see How Rajiv Gandhi acted during his premiership. During LTTE strife Srilanka stopped the Indian boats with supplies intended for Tamil People. We were all terribly angered. We came to know all things were planned to precision by Rajiv Gandhi team. From WP 1987 - Indian Air Force planes, escorted by fighter jets, swooped over Sri Lanka today and dropped nearly 25 tons of relief supplies to ethnic Tamil residents, an act that led Sri Lanka to suspend its military offensive against Tamil rebels in the region. India dropped the supplies near the northern city of Jaffna, in defiance of Sri Lanka's refusal to accept a unilateral Indian aid mission to the Tamils, many of whom were fighting a four-year-old guerrilla war for regional autonomy. Unquote. Compare this decisive action to Mr Modi Govt.Reply