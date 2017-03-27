Malda storm: Two more succumb to injuries

Two persons, including an infant, died on Sunday, succumbing to injuries suffered during Saturday’s storm in Malda. With this, the death toll in the incident rose to four.

Malda district magistrate Tanmoy Chakraborty said the two, one of them a one-and-half year old baby, died at the Malda Medical College and Hospital.

On Saturday, two men had died after mud walls collapsed on them during the storm at Gazole and Chanchal 2 block.

Chakraborty said that proposal for ex-gratia to the victims was being sent to the state government.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now