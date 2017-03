A 22-year-old college student was killed and his two friends were injured in a bomb explosion on a road at Paharpur in Malda district, police said on Wednesday.

The bomb exploded when Joy Pandey, 3rd year student of a local college, and his two friends were walking on a road in Chanchol police station area late last night, Sub-divisional Police Officer Sajal Biswas said. The injured were hospitalised.