Malda labourer dies mysteriously in Rajasthan: Family members allege murder, want CBI probe

Family members of the Malda labourer who died mysteriously in Rajasthan allege the victim was murdered and have demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The body of Sakir Ali (38), a resident of Swarupnagar village under Chanchol police station in Malda, was found in Jaipur, Rajasthan, with acid burns.

“The body had injury marks and acid burns. The Rajasthan police are trying to dub it as suicide. But we believe that our brother was murdered. We want a probe by CBI. We do not think Rajasthan police will be able to find out the truth. There were ten, twelve people staying with Sakir in the room. How come none of them saw anything? How come no one was present at the time in the room? They are all on the run now,” said Jakir Ali, brother of Sakir speaking to The Indian Express from their village.

The incident comes close on the heels of Muhammed Afrazul Khan, a labourer from Malda, who was hacked to death in Rajasmand, Rajasthan by one Sambhulal Regar. Regar recorded the killing and shared it in social media with ‘love jehad’ propaganda.

“On Tuesday evening we got a call from one of the labourers there that Sakir has been found dead. We informed our elder brother Anwarul who too stays in Rajasthan. He rushed there only to find his body in the room. He had injury marks on his body and acid burns,” Jakir added. Family members stated that the contractor under whom Sakir worked hurriedly tried to arrange for his body to be brought back, when police came over.

Sakir’s body was brought to the village on Friday evening and his last rites performed. After hearing the news Abida Bibi, Sakir’s mother is in shock and fell sick.

According to family members Sakir used to stay and work in Rajasthan as a labourer since the past 10 years. He used to stay in a rented room with other labourers at Haji colony Road under Shashtrinagar police station area.

“The last time he came home was during the panchayt polls five years back. But he kept in touch through phone calls now and then,” said Giasuddin, Sakir’s father.

Sakir is one among four brothers and two sisters. Sakir married 15 years back when he used to work in Mumbai. Eight years back his wife left him and got settled in Mumbai with their daughter who is 13 years old now. Five years back his wife got a divorce.

While two brothers worked in Rajasthan as labourers, the other two run a shop in Swarupnagar.

Meanwhile, representatives of political parties, Trinamool Congress, Congress and CPIM have started to visit the family members.

