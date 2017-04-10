PM Modi, Malcolm Turnbull take Metro ride, tour Akshardham temple in Delhi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull on Monday evening took a metro ride from Delhi’s Mandi House till Akshardham station. Turnbull was seen taking a selfie with PM Modi during the ride. The two leaders were later given a guided tour of Akshardham temple. Both leaders offered prayers before proceeding to sit at the temple steps. The two were seen deeply engrossed in conversation while posing for photographs.

Earlier, the two countries inked six pacts including one to boost cooperation in counter-terrorism. In a joint statement at Hyderabad House, Turnbull, who is on a four-day visit, hoped the two countries would come together in combating human trafficking, money laundering and other issues. He congratulated PM Modi for taking the initiative and launching the global solar alliance. On education, Prime Minister Turnbull said his government and nation will continue to ensure that we provide outstanding opportunities for Indian students.

In his statement, PM Modi emphasised on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, saying challenges like terrorism and cyber security require global strategy and solutions. “We are aware that in this globalised world challenges like terrorism and cyber security extend beyond boundaries of our regions,” Modi said.

