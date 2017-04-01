Malaysian PM Najib Razak calls on President, VP

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke) Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke)

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is on a six-day visit to India, met President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice President Hamid Ansari on Saturday. He also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders are expected to hold bilateral talks later in the day.

“Received by Prime Minister @narendramodi at the official welcoming ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning,” Razak tweeted. The Malaysian Premier inspected the Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

The Malaysian Prime Minister had arrived in India on March 30. In the first leg of his visit, Razak went to Chennai, where he interacted with Malaysian students and met Tamil megastar Rajinikanth. He will also visit Jaipur during his stay in India.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now