#ParadisePapers
  • Malayalam TV journalist found hanging in Kerala apartment

Malayalam TV journalist found hanging in Kerala apartment

Nithin Das, a native of Thopumbady in Kochi district was found hanging in his room at the apartment yesterday by neighbours, police said

By: PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: November 6, 2017 1:22 pm
Malayalam TV journalist hang, Malayalam TV journalist hanging, Malayalam TV journalist suicide, Nithin Das, Nithin Das suicide, india news, indian express, indian express news Nithin Das, a native of Thopumbady in Kochi district was found hanging in his room at the apartment yesterday by neighbours, police said (Representational Image)
Top News

A 26-year-old journalist with a Malayalam news channel allegedly committed suicide in an apartment here, police said Monday. Nithin Das, a native of Thopumbady in Kochi district was found hanging in his room at the apartment yesterday by neighbours, they said.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and conducted preliminary enquiries. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide due to personal problems. A case under section 174 CrPC(unnatural death) has been registered and investigations are on, they added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 06: Latest News