Malayalam TV journalist found hanging in Kerala apartment

A 26-year-old journalist with a Malayalam news channel allegedly committed suicide in an apartment here, police said Monday. Nithin Das, a native of Thopumbady in Kochi district was found hanging in his room at the apartment yesterday by neighbours, they said.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and conducted preliminary enquiries. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide due to personal problems. A case under section 174 CrPC(unnatural death) has been registered and investigations are on, they added.

