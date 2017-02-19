Malayalam actress molestation case: Kerala Police make two more arrests

Kerala Police on Sunday arrested two more persons accused of kidnapping and molesting a leading Malayalam actress. The main accused Sunil Kumar, who served as her driver until recently, has already been taken into custody. On Friday night, while she was on her way from Thrissur to Kochi, the car in which the actress was travelling was rammed from behind by a van. Four persons allegedly forced their way into the car and drove away with the actress. For nearly two hours the actress was molested and photographed inside the moving car. The accused stopped the car at Palarivattom in Kochi and allegedly drove away in the van. The actress recorded her statement before police.

IGP Vijayan said: “The assailants forcibly took her photographs. Two of the four men in the car are drivers who work in the film industry and she was familiar with them. One of them, Sunil, has a criminal record and was her driver until recently. Their motive seems to have been to fleece money from the actress by blackmailing her with the photographs.’’

Though the actress hasn’t alleged rape, the accused will face charges under Sections 366 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) of IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act. As outrage mounted, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said police will take “stern action” against the culprits. “All of them have been identified. Such an attack should not have happened against a woman and it is a matter of grave concern,’’ he said.