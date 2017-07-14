Malayalam actress: Had no business dealings with Dileep

Actor Dileep being brought to Thrissur on Thursday. PTI Actor Dileep being brought to Thrissur on Thursday. PTI

The Malayalam film actress, who was abducted and molested in February, on Thursday said she had personal issues with the arrested actor Dileep which put an end to their friendship. She denied having any business dealings with him. The actress was reacting to the arrest of Dileep, who is facing conspiracy charges in the case.

In a release to the media, she said the news about the actor’s arrest had shocked her. “I haven’t tried to make anyone an accused in the case out of personal animosity. I have not dropped any hint about any name. I had acted with this actor in several films. It is true that there had been some personal issues between us and later that friendship collapsed.” The actress said she was ready to submit any document required for the investigation. “There had been no property dealings or financial transactions between us, as is being spread in the media.”

“If this person has committed a crime, it should be exposed at the earliest. Also, if he is innocent as he has claimed, that also should come out at the earliest,” she added. Meanwhile, the police took the statement of actor Aju Varghese, booked for disclosing the name of the assaulted actress on social media. They also seized Varghese’s cellphone, with which he had allegedly posted the social media message. He was charged under Section 228 A of the IPC (disclosure of identity of the victim of certain offences).

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App