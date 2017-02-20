Malayalam actress case: Key man behind abduction escapes

On Sunday night, the Malayalam film fraternity gathered here to express their support to the victim. (Representational Image) On Sunday night, the Malayalam film fraternity gathered here to express their support to the victim. (Representational Image)

The key accused in the abduction of a popular Malayalam actress has escaped, police sources said on Monday. After monitoring his mobile telephone, police found that Pulsar Sunil was in Alappuzha. But before the accused, a driver, could be intercepted, he reportedly gave the slip. Another accused also escaped minutes before the police reached their hideout. But a friend who came to meet Sunil was taken into custody, the sources said.

The actress, who was kidnapped on Friday night and then left off, alleged that Sunil committed the crime at the behest of others.

Sunil reportedly told her that he had been hired to kidnap her and if she resisted, he would have to use force.

The actress was let off near a director-turned-actor’s house, from where the police were informed and her driver Martin was arrested.

Three days later, the police have arrested three of the seven persons allegedly involved in the crime.

On Sunday night, the Malayalam film fraternity gathered here to express their support to the victim. On Monday, messages of support poured in from even Tamil and Hindi film industries.