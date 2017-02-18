Malayalam actress allegedly kidnapped, files rape charge; driver arrested

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A popular Malayalam actress was allegedly abducted and raped by some men who had forced their way into her car and misbehaved with her near Nedumbassery Airport on Friday night. In her complaint, the actress told police that her vehicle was hit from the rear by a tempo at Athani, near Nedumbassery Airport last night. After a brawl ensued, the men in the tempo pushed aside Martin, the driver, and got into the car.

It is reported that the gang drove the car for at least one-and-a-half hours in the city during which they took pictures and videos of her and dropped her at Palarivattom junction and fled away after which the actress herself drove the car to the home of a film producer who stayed nearby. The producer later informed the police. An investigation has been started on the basis of the complaint lodged.

According to police sources, the driver of the actress has been taken into custody as he is also suspected to be a part of the plot. They also said that the act was planned two months ago by Sunil Kumar, a driver who was earlier employed by the actress. Sunil Kumar was fired by the actress for he is suspected to have held a grouse against the actress. While Kumar is the main conspirator in the case, the whole act of creating the facade of an accident, attacking Martin and later kidnapping the actress was done with the knowledge of Martin, police said. Martin was detained by the police early Saturday from Angamaly, reported IEmalayalam.com

