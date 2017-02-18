Kerala CM Vijayan assures strict action in alleged abduction case of Malayalam actress

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File) Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday reacted strongly to the alleged abduction and molestation of a popular Malayalam actress on Friday night in Kochi and said strict action will be taken against the attackers. In a Facebook post today, Vijayan wrote: “The police are seriously looking into the matter and no culprit will be spared as stern action will be taken against those responsible for it.”

“Attack against any woman is not acceptable and the police force will follow up the case until all the culprits are punished,” he added. He also appreciated the police force for already arresting one person from the gang.

The actress was abducted while she was reportedly returning from a film shoot near Nedumbassery Airport on Friday night by some men who had forced their way into her car and misbehaved with her.

According to police sources, the driver of the actress has been taken into custody as he is also suspected to be a part of the plot. They also said that the act was planned two months ago by Sunil Kumar, a driver who was earlier employed by the actress. Sunil Kumar was fired by the actress for he is suspected to have held a grouse against the actress. While Kumar is the main conspirator in the case, the whole act of creating the facade of an accident, attacking Martin and later kidnapping the actress was done with the knowledge of Martin, police said. Martin was detained by the police early Saturday from Angamaly, reported IEmalayalam.com

A case has been filed under relevant section for kidnap, outraging modesty, intimidating and taking photographs without permission.

