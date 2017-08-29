Malayalam actress abduction case: Kerala HC rejects actor Dileep’s second bail plea

Police have claimed that the conspiracy to abduct and assault the actress and film the act was hatched by Malayalam actor Dileep and Pulsar Suni. (file photo) Police have claimed that the conspiracy to abduct and assault the actress and film the act was hatched by Malayalam actor Dileep and Pulsar Suni. (file photo)

The Kerala High Court rejected Malayalam film actor Dileep’s plea for bail on Tuesday. The actor had filed a second bail plea in connection with a case of plotting the abduction and sexual assault of a noted South Indian actress on August 10, after his previous bail application was rejected by the same court.

In his second bail plea, the petitioner has submitted that he has been wrongly implicated. “He is only the unfortunate victim of an orchestrated media campaign and proceedings of a group of police officers acting on the pre-conceived notion of guilt of the petitioner and wanting to implicate him as an accused,” the petition said. “Continued detention will not serve any useful purpose for further investigation, if any, and that being so his further detention is unjust,” the petition stated further.

The actor also submitted that his continued detention was delaying the shooting and release of movies, affecting the livelihood of people associated with them. He was arrested on July 10 and has been in custody since. “The accused is influential and is likely to tamper with the evidence if bail is granted at this stage,” the court had said while rejecting his bail application earlier.

Dileep, charged under various sections of the IPC, including hatching a criminal conspiracy for abduction and assault of the actress in a moving car on February 17, is currently lodged in a jail in his home town Aluva.

So far, six persons have been arrested in connection with case. Police have claimed that the conspiracy to abduct and assault the actress and film the act was hatched by Dileep and Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the case. In their remand application, they had also claimed that Dileep had a grudge against the actress for letting his former wife know about his alleged affairs and had hatched a conspiracy to take revenge way back in 2013.

The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle and later escaped in a busy area here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd