Malayalam actress abduction case: Court grants police custody of prime accused

A court in nearby Aluva Saturday granted nine days police custody of the two key accused in the abduction and assault of a popular Malayalam actress. The custody of the two till March 5 was granted a day after they were remanded in nine days judicial custody by the Aluva First class Judicial Magistrate court. Seeking the custody of the key accused ‘Pulsar’ Suni and V P Vigeesh, police said it wanted to conduct further probe into the conspiracy angle in the abduction and harassment of the actress.

Police also said more evidences including the mobile phone used for allegedly clicking the pictures of the actress and the SIM cards used by the accused have to be gathered. Police said they also wanted to take the accused through the places where they had gone hiding after committing the crime. Police had moved a plea seeking custody of the accused when they were produced before the residence of the magistrate yesterday afternoon.

While he was being taken out of the Court, Pulsar Suni asked media not drag names of the people who did not have any connection with the incident. He said so many people faced “difficulties” due to such speculation.

Meanwhile, KPCC Chief V M Sudheeran today criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for suggesting that there appeared to be no conspiracy involved in the incident. Vijayan had yesterday hit out at those trying to speculate to create “imaginary accused” in the case and said “police will not go after such shadows.”

In a related development, the actress today reached Fort Kochi for acting in a new movie. The actress, who has starred in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17 and later escaped in a busy area in Kochi.