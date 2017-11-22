Malayalam actress abduction case: Chargesheet filed, actor Dileep named accused

Dileep has been slapped with charges of rape and conspiracy Dileep has been slapped with charges of rape and conspiracy

The Kerala Police team, probing the actress abduction case, on Wednesday submitted the chargesheet which has named Malayalam superstar Dileep as eighth among the 12 accused and his former wife, actress Manju Warrier, as a key witness. Pulsar Suni, who master-minded the kidnap in February this year, is the first accused and the charges slapped include rape and conspiracy.

The chargesheet, running into 650 pages, was filed before the Angamaly Magistrate court and it includes secret depositions by 12 people and among the list of witnesses, there are around 50 from the film industry. The popular actress was abducted in February when she was on her way from Thrissur to Kochi, forcibly driven around in her vehicle for about two hours and allegedly molested before being dumped near an actor-director’s home.

The key accused Suni and his accomplices involved in the actual abduction were arrested a week later. Incidentally, on Tuesday, the Kerala High Court permitted Dileep, who is currently out on bail, to travel to Dubai.

The court directed that the actor’s passport, currently with the trial court in Angamaly, be handed over to him for six days so that he can be in Dubai for four days later this month.

Dileep, who owns restaurant Dhe Puttu in Kochi, is opening a new outlet in Dubai and sought the court’s permission to be there for the opening ceremony. He was arrested on July 10 after police found evidence to link him to the conspiracy part of the case. After 85 days in jail, he got conditional bail and has been on a religious sojourn.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App