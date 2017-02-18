Malayalam actress abducted, assaulted in Kerala night of horror; her driver arrested

A prominent Malayalam actress was sexually assaulted in a moving car for two hours in Kochi late Friday night. Police have registered an FIR against seven people, including her car driver who was arrested on Saturday. Police said the actress was on her way from Thrissur to Kochi to dub for an upcoming film. Her car and the driver had been arranged by the production house. After the car left Thrissur around 7 pm, the driver, Martin, allegedly got in touch with someone on his phone. The actress told police that Martin even asked her if she was in a hurry to get to Kochi.

About 25 km away from Kochi, a van hit their car from behind. As Martin got out of the car, ostensibly to assess the damage to the car, four men in the van allegedly forced their way into the actress’ car and drove away with her. For the next two hours, the car kept moving while the men molested the actress and took photographs of her on their cellphones. All this while, Martin followed the car in the van.

Nearly two hours later, the accused stopped the car at Palarivattam in Kochi and allegedly drove away in the van. Martin then took her to the house of film director Lal, who lives at Kakanad in Kochi. Police went to the director’s house late on Friday and recorded the actress’s statement.

Kochi range Inspector General P Vijayan said though the actress hadn’t alleged rape, the accused would face charges under Sections 366 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) of IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act. “The assailants forcibly took her photographs. Two of the four men in the car are drivers who work in the film industry and she was familiar with them. One of them, Sunil, has a criminal record and was her driver until recently. Their motive seems to have been to fleece money from the actress by blackmailing her using the photographs,’’ said the IG, adding the van had been seized.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said police would take “stern action” against the culprits. “All of them have been identified. Such an attack should not have happened against a woman and it is matter of grave concern,’’ he said.