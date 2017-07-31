Malayalam actor Dileep’s manager Appunni surrenders before police in actress abduction and assault case

Malayalam actor Dileep (Files) Malayalam actor Dileep (Files)

Malayalam actor Dileep’s manager A S Sunilra alias ‘Appunni’ on Monday surrendered before police in connection with the ongoing investigation into the kidnapping and molestation of a popular Malayalam actress earlier this year. The Kerala High Court had on Friday rejected his anticipatory bail, according to news agency ANI.

The court had directed Appunni to appear before the probe team after the prosecution had informed the court that the manager needs to be questioned to ascertain whether he was part of the conspiracy.

Earlier, Appunni had submitted before the court that police was trying to “fabricate” evidence by making him and Nadirsha, a close friend of the actor and a filmmaker as approvers in the case.

The 48-year-old Dileep who has starred in more than 130 movies was arrested on July 10 for allegedly plotting the attack on the actress, with whom he had acted in many movies in the past. He is accused of hiring Pulsar Suni, the key accused in the case, and his gang to attack and click pictures of her ordeal.

The actor has been booked under several IPC Sections, including 376-D (gangrape), 366 (kidnapping), 212 (wrongful confinement), 120-b (criminal conspiracy), however, he has pleaded innocence and claimed he was being framed in the case. On June 29, Dileep was interrogated by a police team for 11 hours. Police said there are 19 strong evidences against Dileep.

According to the earlier reports, Suni had allegedly called Nadirshah and Appunni and demanded a sum of Rs 1.5 crore to remain silent on Dileep’s alleged role in the case.

