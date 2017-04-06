Malappuram bypolls: BJP’s UP win, ‘saffron threat’ big themes in campaign

IUML’s P K Kunhalikutty meets the public during campaigning. (Express photo) IUML’s P K Kunhalikutty meets the public during campaigning. (Express photo)

FOLLOWING THE BJP’s landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh, a “saffron threat” and alleged harassment by emboldened vigilantes of different saffron outfits have become the dominant themes in the by-election to Malappuram Lok Sabha seat. Both the Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-led LDF are vying for Muslim votes in the constituency.

By-election in the Muslim-dominated constituency will be held on April 12 following the death of the local MP, Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) E Ahamed, who had won by 1.94 lakh votes in 2014.

For the bypolls, both CPI(M) and IUML, a UDF constituent, are pitching themselves as the protectors of Muslims and secularism against what they call a rising BJP threat.

The IUML has fielded MLA P K Kunhalikutty, the CPI(M) contestant is party’s young leader M B Faisal, and the BJP has fielded its district secretary, P Sreeprakash, who recently kicked up a row by promising to provide “quality beef within the legal framework”, and to set up “air-conditioned and well-equipped slaughterhouses and beef outlets” in Malappuram if he wins.

“The BJP victories in Muslim-dominated areas of UP are disturbing. It has created a sense of insecurity among Muslims,” IUML MLA and former Kerala minister M Ali said at a rally in Karinkallathani village. “We, the people of Malappuram, should send a strong message to the BJP in this by-election. Only the Congress-led front can act effectively against the BJP. The fight against fascism should begin from Malappuram.”

Stating that the Left stands for secularism, CPI(M)’s Faisal said, “The Congress leadership has become weak at the national level. How can the Muslim League lead a fight against fascism by joining hands with the Congress? Minorities will acknowledge that the CPI(M) stand against fascist forces.”

BJP state general secretary K Surendran said, “It is surprising that neither CPI(M) nor IUML are addressing minority issues specific to Malappuram. What is the point of raising issues of beef and slaughterhouse in UP? Why can’t they address problems faced by minorities in Malappuram? This will only lead to a Muslim polarisation in the election.”

Making the elections more interesting, two right-wing Muslim parties – the Social Democratic Party of India and the Welfare Party of India – have not fielded candidates this time. SDPI had bagged approximately 47,000 votes and the Welfare Party, floated by Jamaat-e-Islami, had received 29,000 votes in 2014.

