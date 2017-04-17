Malappuram bypoll result LIVE updates: Counting of votes begins, UDF candidate PK Kunhalikutty takes early lead

Photo for representational purpose . (Source: Wikipedia) Photo for representational purpose . (Source: Wikipedia)

The counting of votes for Malappuram Lok Sabha seat in Kerala began on April 17 at 8:00 am. The voting for Malappuram seat was held on April 12 following the demise of former Union Minister and IUML leader E Ahamed.

PK Kunhalikutty of Congress-led UDF candidate and IUML General Secretary, LDF candidate MB Faisal (CPI-M) and NDA nominee N Sreeprakash of BJ are in the fray along with six independent candidates.

The counting of votes is expected to get over by 11:00 am. 71.33 per cent of the total electorate had voted in the elections.

Malappuram bypoll result live updates:

8:27 am: PK Kulhalikutty is fighting on IUML ticket which is part of Congress-led UDF alliance in the state. The Malappuram Lok Sabha seat is dominated by Muslim population.

&

#Kerala Malappuram by polls: Congress-led-UDF candidate P K Kunhalikutty leading by more than 3000 votes. Counting underway pic.twitter.com/LAa4x92pDB — ANI (@ANI_news) April 17, 2017

8:17 am: IUML leader and UDF candidate PK Kunhalikutty is leading as per early trends. MB Faisal of CPM is behind by 3000 votes

8:12 am: Over 9 lakh votes will be counted today. 9,36,315 persons had voted in the elections out of total 13,12,693.

8:00 am: Counting of votes begins. The first trends are expected to come in by 8:15 am

7:50 am: The counting of votes will take place at government college in Malappuram where a tight security cover has been deployed.

7:30 am: The counting of votes for Malappuram by election will begin at 8 am.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd