Malappuram bypoll: IUML’s PK Kunhalikutty wins by over 1.5 lakh votes

Indian Muslim Union League (IUML) leader PK Kunhalikutty, on Monday, registered a massive victory in Malappuram bypolls in Kerala. Kunhalikutty won by a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes with CPI candidate MB Faisal finishing second. Kunhalikutty bagged more than five lakh votes.

The voting for Malappuram seat was held on April 12 following the demise of former Union Minister E Ahamed. Over nine lakh votes were caste in the elections out of total 13,12,693.

The IUML is a part of Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) coalition in the state. Malappuram has a predominant Muslim population but the ruling CPI expected to sway the votes in their favour this time.

Pulalikutty maintained a comfortable lead from the beginning when the first trends started coming out at 8:15 am. The counting of votes began at 8:00 am and was completed by 12 noon.

Apart from him, LDF candidate MB Faisal (CPI-M) and NDA nominee N Sreeprakash of BJP and six other independent candidates were in the fray for the Malappuram Lok Sabha seat.

Two of the independent candidates had similar names to that of Kunhalikutty and MB Faisal. E Ahamed had also won on this seat in 2014 General elections on IUML ticket.

