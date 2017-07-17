Malabar Exercise 2017: India, Japan and US maritime forces show they are fighting fit

Malabar Exercise 2017: As part of ongoing Malabar 2017 exercise in Bay of Bengal, Indian Navy MIG-29K Fulcrums fly over USS Nimitz while training together. (Source: Indian Navy/ Twitter: SpokespersonNavy) Malabar Exercise 2017: As part of ongoing Malabar 2017 exercise in Bay of Bengal, Indian Navy MIG-29K Fulcrums fly over USS Nimitz while training together. (Source: Indian Navy/ Twitter: SpokespersonNavy)

On the concluding day of the trilateral ‘Malabar’ naval exercise in the Bay of Bengal, India, Japan and the United States demonstrated their naval prowess and full-fledged commitment to address common maritime challenges across the spectrum of operations and boosted maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region for the benefit of the global maritime community. The week-long exercise involving the US, Japanese and Indian maritime forces is aimed at “achieving deeper military ties between the three nations.”

The trilateral naval exercise, featuring 95 aircraft, 16 ships and two submarines, assumes significance as it is being held at a time when China has become more assertive and increasing attempts by their submarines to venture into the Indian Ocean region. Apart from stepping up its activities in the Indian Ocean in recent years, China is also building ports in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Significantly, the solidarity of three nations also comes in the wake of current military standoff between the armies of India and China in the Sikkim sector.

Here are some spectacular images from the joint naval exercise:

Malabar 2017: Black Panthers + Super Hornets flying in formation over flagship Vikramaditya. (Source: Indian Navy/ Twitter: SpokespersonNavy) Malabar 2017: Black Panthers + Super Hornets flying in formation over flagship Vikramaditya. (Source: Indian Navy/ Twitter: SpokespersonNavy)

Malabar 2017: Formation flying by MiG 29K and FA 18s over Flagship Vikramaditya. (Source: Indian Navy/ Twitter: SpokespersonNavy) Malabar 2017: Formation flying by MiG 29K and FA 18s over Flagship Vikramaditya. (Source: Indian Navy/ Twitter: SpokespersonNavy)

Malabar 2017: Formation of MiG 29Ks & FA18s Super Hornets flying overhead USS Nimitz. (Source: Indian Navy/ Twitter: SpokespersonNavy) Malabar 2017: Formation of MiG 29Ks & FA18s Super Hornets flying overhead USS Nimitz. (Source: Indian Navy/ Twitter: SpokespersonNavy)

As part of ongoing Malabar2017 exercise in Bay of Bengal, IndianNavy MIG-29K Fulcrums fly over USSNimitz while training together. (Source: Indian Navy/ Twitter: Spokesperson Navy) As part of ongoing Malabar2017 exercise in Bay of Bengal, IndianNavy MIG-29K Fulcrums fly over USSNimitz while training together. (Source: Indian Navy/ Twitter: Spokesperson Navy)

MIG-29K Fulcrum (Source: Indian Navy/ Twitter: SpokespersonNavy) MIG-29K Fulcrum (Source: Indian Navy/ Twitter: SpokespersonNavy)

The 21st edition of the Malabar exercise saw the participation of USS Nimitz, the world’s largest aircraft carrier. Besides USS Nimitz (CVN68), guided missile cruise ship USS Princeton (CG59), guided missile destroyers USS Howard (DDG83), USS Shoup (DDG86) and USS Kidd (DDG100), a Poseidon P-8A aircraft as well as a Los Angeles fast-attack submarine took part in the naval drills.

#Malabar2017 Have a look at sea state in wake of INS Sahyadri…easier said than done pic.twitter.com/6ypLd3Yh4j — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) July 15, 2017

Japan Maritime Self Defence Force ships JS Izumo (DDH 183), JS Sazanami (DD1 13) along with Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa and INS Vikramaditya also participated in the exercise. In addition, it included professional exchanges on carrier strike group operations, maritime patrol and reconnaissance operations, surface and anti-submarine warfare. Medical operations, damage control, explosive ordinance disposal, helicopter operations and anti-submarine warfare also took place.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd