Making efforts to take all stakeholders on board on constitution: Nepal to India

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday held talks with Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara, in a first high-level interaction between the two countries after the Sher Bahadur Deuba government assumed power. The ministers “held discussion on wide range of bilateral matters of mutual interest, including ongoing connectivity and development projects,” the external affairs ministry said, adding that the visiting minister spoke about the recently-concluded second phase of local elections in Nepal.

He also briefed Swaraj about his government’s efforts to take all stakeholders on board in the constitution implementation process, it added. The two sides “reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors and to deepen the traditionally close and friendly relationship between the two countries,” the ministry added.

Both the ministers expressed satisfaction at the bilateral engagement at various levels including political exchanges, and reviewed upcoming high-level exchanges, it said. Ahead of Mahara’s visit, Nepal’s Foreign Ministry sources had said that besides meeting the Indian leadership and committing to work with it as the previous Nepali governments, he will also discuss the upcoming India visit of Prime Minister Deuba, possibly by the end of this month.

“Welcoming a close neighbourhood partner. EAM @SushmaSwaraj meets Krishna Bahadur Mahara, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister of Nepal,” ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted. It is also the first foreign visit of Mahara, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, after assuming office last month. Later, Swaraj hosted a dinner in the honour of Mahara, the ministry said.

