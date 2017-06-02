MakeMyTrip co-founder’s beef tweets spur Twitter backlash

A social media campaign has been launched to uninstall and downgrade travel portal MakeMyTrip’s mobile application in response to two tweets by the company’s co-founder and strategic adviser Keyur Joshi on the issue of beef. Joshi had on Wednesday tweeted that he was a “strong supporter of Narendra Modi” and a vegetarian, but will eat beef “to support freedom for food”. “#beefban if Hinduism takes away right to choice of food, i rather not be a Hindu. @narendramodi @BJP4India cant decide what people eat,” he said in another tweet.

Although Joshi deleted the tweets later, and even his Twitter account, BJP supporters started tweeting with the hashtag #BoycottMakeMyTrip and asked others to uninstall the company’s mobile application and give it the lowest possible rating on the mobile app store. The hashtag trended on Twitter for a while. Those who tweeted with the hashtag included at least six people who the PM follows on Twitter using his personal account. One of them is Niraj Dave — among the first to start using the hashtag against MakeMyTrip Wednesday.

Before deleting his Twitter account, Joshi wrote, “The views expressed in my tweets regarding #beefban were my personal thoughts only, I deeply regret any unintentional inconvenience or hurt cause to anybody. I sincerely apologize for this and withdraw my comments unconditionally.” The company tweeted a statement, distancing itself from Joshi’s initial tweets. It said: “The views expressed by Mr Joshi on Twitter are his personal thoughts & do not reflect the views of MMT. He is not a current employee of MMT.”

But even 24 hours after the statement by the company, BJP supporters continued their campaign against it. People tweeted screenshots of the uninstalled app, one-star ratings and negative reviews of the mobile application. A text message to Deep Kalra, founder and CEO of MakeMyTrip, elicited no response.

In a similar incident, a campaign had been launched against e-commerce platform Snapdeal after its brand ambassador Aamir Khan spoke about perceived acts of intolerance in the country at the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2015.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App