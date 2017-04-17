Make video clip if asked for bribe: Uttar Pradesh power minister

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma on Monday exhorted people against paying bribe and underlined the state government’s commitment to weed out corruption.

The state power minister said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has adopted the same style of working as followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre to ensure UP’s development.

“Make a video clipping in case money is demanded for any work (by government officials),” Sharma told people while speaking at a program in Govind Vihar in Vrindaban at Mathura.

Speaking about the one-month tenure of the BJP-led government in UP, Sharma said the Prime Minister has chosen a ‘sanyasi’ as the chief minister to rid corruption from the state and ensure its development.

“Abhi to yeh trailer hai, film to aana baaki hai (This was just the trailer, the film is yet to follow),” he said, exuding confidence.

He assured the people that the state government was working to improve the quality of roads.

He also said that the government has virtually banned smuggling of cows to ensure their protection.

“To ensure rule of law in the state is the dream of the chief minister,” Sharma said.

The minister said the pilgrim city would soon get metro connectivity, adding that “meetha paani (potable water) would be made available for Brij chaurasi kos parikrama, a religious circumambulatory trek around the Braj town.

Speaking at the same function, another state cabinet minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhari said the government was working to turn Uttar Pradesh into “Uttam Pradesh”.

Chaudhuri, the minister for milk development, religious work, culture, minority welfare, Haj and Wakf board, said efforts were also being made to clean the river Yamuna.

“Prime Minister Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi are working for uninterrupted flow of clean Yamuna,” he said.

He said by next year the Braj Chaurasi Kos Parikram would be in new shape, since the development works are being carried out not only in parts falling under UP but also in those coming under Rajasthan and Haryana.

