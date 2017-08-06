Make united effort to defeat BJP: Virbhadra Singh to Congress workers

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh. (File) Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh. (File)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Sunday called upon Congress workers in the state to remain committed to the party under all circumstances and make an united effort to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls. Addressing a public meeting at Samoor-Kalaan in Kutlehar Assembly constituency in Una district, he said the party workers should abide by the decision of the party high command and fully support the official candidates. Singh said his government has left no stone unturned for speedy development of the region and has paid special attention to the areas represented by BJP MLAs in contrast to the BJP which, when in power, concentrates developmental works in areas represented by its own legislators.

“The BJP believes in autocracy and not in democracy. It encourages regionalism and indulges in character assassination by unleashing false propaganda,” he said.

