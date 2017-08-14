Make singing Vande Mataram compulsory, says Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray (File) Uddhav Thackeray (File)

Stating that singing of Vande Mataram should be made compulsory, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked the BJP whether it would send its ministers, who said patriotism cannot be measured by singing Vande Mataram, out of the country. He also stressed that a law should be enacted for it.

Referring to a proposal recently passed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, of making the singing of Vande Mataram compulsory in civic schools, he said, “We talk of patriotism ahead of Republic Day and Independence Day. Then, remember the national songs. Why sing Vande Mataram twice or thrice a week? It should be sung everyday.” Thackeray was speaking at the 57th anniversary of Marmik, a cartoon weekly started by Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray in 1960.

“Sometimes such things lead to awkward positions. BJP legislators could not even sing four lines of Vande Mataram,” he added.

