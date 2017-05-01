Make roads free of potholes by month-end: Telangana Chief Minister

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday asked officials to ensure there are no potholes on roads in the state by the end of this month.

Rao, who held a meeting on the condition of roads, said he would travel all over the state after June 1 and inspect the condition of pathways.

The government will take stringent action against officials concerned if any pothole is found on the road, Rao was quoted as saying in a release issued by his office.

“The CM said it is regrettable that despite allocation of funds in the Budget for laying new roads and repairing existing ones, there are still roads which are damaged and with potholes,” the release said.

