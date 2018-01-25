Make rehab policy for Kashmiri youths: Centre to Mehbooba Mufti government

Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File photo) Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File photo)

The Centre on Wednesday directed the Mehbooba Mufti government in Jammu and Kashmir to formulate a surrender and rehabilitation policy, besides setting up a high-level committee to review all stone throwing cases against students in an effort to wean them away from militancy and radicalisation.

The Home Ministry also said that stone-throwing cases of non-grievous nature against students and youths should be closed. The ministry said an opportunity should be provided to the Kashmiri youth who have joined militancy for an alternative path to peace and prosperity.

The new policy will provide the youth with economic rehabilitation and suitable training to youths to run their own businesses, enabling them to return to the mainstream and lead a dignified life, a ministry official said, requesting anonymity.

The ministry has also advised the state government to constitute a high-level committee, headed by an officer of the rank of director-general or additional director-general of police, to review the remaining cases of stone throwing against students and youths. The home ministry is of the view that the youths should get a chance to focus on their studies and pursue careers without any psychological pressure, the official said.

The initiative comes within two months of the state government announcing an amnesty scheme for youths who are first-time offenders in cases of stone throwing. Under the scheme, following a request of Home Minister Rajnath Singh, about 3,685 students and youths have got relief. In November last year, the Centre had urged withdrawing of cases against 740 youths who are first-time offenders.

