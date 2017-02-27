Make Naga peace pact contents public, Tarun Gogoi tells Centre

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. (File photo. Sourece: PTI) Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. (File photo. Sourece: PTI)

Two days after prime minister Narendra Modi claimed that there was no threat to Manipur’s territorial integrity in the Framework Agreement signed by the BJP-led government and the NSCN(IM) in August 2015, veteran Congress leader and former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi on Monday asked the Centre to make the contents of the agreement public. “We welcome the Naga peace deal. But it is quite astonishing that why the clauses of the deal have been kept in the dark. To keep such an important document under wraps for long raises doubt about its veracity,” Gogoi said in a statement here on Monday.

Reiterating that the Congress would oppose tooth and nail any move that would affect the interests of Assam, the former chief minister said the geographical boundary of each should be kept intact in the Framework Agreement.

“We have been asking the government from the very beginning to make the contents of the Framework Agreement. We once again ask the prime minister to make the clauses of the Naga peace deal public,” Gogoi in his statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday said in an election rally in Imphal that there was nothing in the Naga peace pact that amounted to betraying the interests of Manipur.

“There is not a word in the Naga Accord that goes against the interests of Manipur,” he had said. Manipur chief minister and veteran Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh had within hours of the prime minister’s statement asked the Centre to reveal the contents of the pact.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd