Make full use of Uttar Pradesh’s eco-tourism potential: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Source: PTI Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Source: PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked officials to make full use of the state’s potential in eco-tourism. He also directed officials of the forest department to prepare a detailed work plan with the help of experts to attract foreign tourists to the state.

“Majority of tourists coming to India take-off to Rajasthan after Delhi though there are immense possibilities of eco-tourism in the state,” an official release quoting the chief minister said.

“The places having potential of eco-tourism should be equipped with all the necessary facilities so as to make them attractive for the tourists,” he said at a programme in Lucknow. The chief minister also stressed that living close to nature could lead to a healthy and happy life.

