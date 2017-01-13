Makar Sankranti: TSRTC arranges 3000 special service buses for festival

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has arranged 3,ooo special service buses for transporters on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. TSRTC Senior Customer Relations Manager P Murlidar Goud said that the buses have been arranged to travel to important districts, adding that they are charging 50% extra on special services.

“In order to clear the festive traffic, TSRTC has planned as many as 3,000 buses. We are taking normal charge as far as scheduled service is considered. We are charging one and a half fare only for special services operating to more than 200 kilometres. It is because such services are one-way traffic,” he told ANI.

However, some of the passengers did not like the idea of increased fare for special services adding that the government should help passengers going to their villages for festivals. The passengers also complained about problems they were facing in booking tickets.