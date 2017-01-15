Majumdar’s bail plea rejected, sent to three-day police custody

A Bidhannagar court today turned down the bail plea of West Bengal BJP leader Jayprakash Majumdar, accused in a cheating case, and remanded him in police custody for three days. Majumdar was arrested yesterday by Bidhannagar Police Commissionarate on charges of criminal conspiracy, fraud and cheating following a complaint by one Arupratan Roy, who accused him of cheating Rs 7.20 lakh in August last year.

The BJP leader, while coming out of the court, questioned the authenticity of the complainant and alleged that he was a victim of “political conspiracy”.

“It’s a fake complaint…There is no truth in the complaint. I have been framed,” Majumdar said.

The BJP leader’s arrest comes in the backdrop of the arrest of two TMC MPs by CBI in the Rose Valley chit fund scam. The TMC leadership had accused BJP of pursuing “vendetta” politics.