Majority of AIADMK MLAs with Sasikala, says spokesperson

VK Sasikala interacting with AIADMK MLAs supporting her after the press conference on Sunday. (PTI Photo) VK Sasikala interacting with AIADMK MLAs supporting her after the press conference on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

With no solution in sight for government formation in Tamil Nadu, the ruling AIADMK has asserted that a majority of its MLAs are behind General Secretary V K Sasikala and claimed the chances of Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao “inviting” her Monday were “high.”

Party spokesperson Vaigai Chelvan said Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had the support of seven MLAs and cannot therefore prove his majority in the state Assembly in the event of a floor test. “He says he can prove his majority based on the wrong information given by someone. Majority of the AIADMK MLAs are with Chinnamma (Sasikala) and we are ready to prove our strength (in a floor test),” he told reporters here.

Sasikala vs Panneerselvam: Read live updates

Sasikala was the elected Legislature Party leader of AIADMK and therefore the Governor should invite her to form government, he added. “We expect the chances of his inviting (meeting) her today are high,” he said. To a question on 11 MPs switching over to the camp of Panneerselvam, Vaigai Chelvan expressed confidence that they would return to the Sasikala fold.

In growing support for Panneerselvam, six more AIADMK MPs had joined his camp yesterday, taking the number of Parliamentarians in his favour to 11. Sasikala had Monday vowed to protect the party nurtured by her long-time friend, late Jayalalithaa, saying “I will give my life for this cause”.

Addressing the MLAs at the resort near here, which she visited for the second time in two days, Sasikala had said, “You 129 MLAs are like an ocean. None can contain it by building a check dam. No efforts will destabilise this government. None can hurt us and there is no need to fear.” She also dismissed allegations that they have been held “hostage” at the resort, saying the MLAs were staying at the resort of their own accord and that they were “free”.