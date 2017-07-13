Majority of active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir are Pakistanis, says MHA Official

In 2010, as many as 54 youths joined militancy, in 2011, however, the number came down to 23. It further dipped to 21 in 2012 and 16 in 2013. (Source: PTI Photo) In 2010, as many as 54 youths joined militancy, in 2011, however, the number came down to 23. It further dipped to 21 in 2012 and 16 in 2013. (Source: PTI Photo)

More than 50 per cent of around 220 active terrorists in Kashmir are Pakistan nationals, a home ministry official said on Thursday. He also said that infiltration bids have seen a rise in last five months. Around 220 terrorists are active in the Kashmir Valley and majority of them are Pakistanis, the official said. At least 120 attempts of infiltration have been made till May, with 30 militants having been successful at the attempt, he said. In 2016, there were 370 attempts of infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir, the official said, adding as many as 119 terrorists had sneaked into the country that year. According to data compiled by the home ministry, 88 Kashmiri youths had joined militancy in 2016, the highest in last six years. In 2014, 222 terrorists tried to enter the country, but only 65 could make it, and in 2015, 121 ultras attempted to cross the border, but 33 of them were successful.

Besides, there has been a steady increase in the number of youths taking up arms in the Valley from 2014 onwards as compared to ones between 2010 and 2013, the data said.

In 2010, as many as 54 youths joined militancy, in 2011, however, the number came down to 23. It further dipped to 21 in 2012 and 16 in 2013, it added.

