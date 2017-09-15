Major security breach at Delhi’s IGI Airport, man boards SpiceJet flight with knife

The flight was released after necessary checks as per regulatory guidelines, the statement said. The flight was released after necessary checks as per regulatory guidelines, the statement said.

Exposing glaring security loopholes, a passenger could make past checks with a kitchen knife and even board a Goa-bound flight at New Delhi’s IGI Airport. The man was, however, deboarded after he himself told the cabin crew that he was carrying a knife. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by SpiceJet and cited by news agency ANI, a passenger on a Delhi-Goa flight reported to the cabin crew that he had a kitchen knife in his hand baggage. The aircraft had not taken off by that time.

The airline staff immediately brought the matter to the attention of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), following which the passenger was offloaded and handed over to the airport police. The flight then took aff after necessary checks as per regulatory guidelines, the statement added.

