Major rivers flowing below danger level in Manipur

An injured man being taken to a safer place by the locals on a makeshift raft as they wade through flood waters in Imphal, Manipur on Monday. (Source: PTI/File) An injured man being taken to a safer place by the locals on a makeshift raft as they wade through flood waters in Imphal, Manipur on Monday. (Source: PTI/File)

The water level of major rivers in the Imphal valley have receded below the danger level mark, a Flood control official said today. Though the water level of major rivers have receded below danger level mark but but incessant showers for almost a week have inundated many low lying areas in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Bishenpur district, that official said.

The rains affected movement of vehicles in the state capital and in Tiddim Road and Imphal-Saikul road. Over 20,000 flood affected people of Lilong area in Thoubal district have taken shelter at temporary relief camps set up by the state government.

Necessary provisions particularly rice, lentils (Dal) and salt are also being provided by the government, free of cost to the people staying in temporary relief camps, said an official.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App