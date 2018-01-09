Major reduction in Chinese troops in Doklam: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat (File) Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat (File)

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that there has been a “major reduction” in Chinese troops at the Doklam plateau region on Sikkim-Bhutan border, where the Indian and Chinese armies were in an eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation last year.

“There has been a very major reduction (of troops) from the Chinese side,” Gen Rawat told the media on the sidelines of an Army-industry seminar on indigenisation.

Commenting on the track construction by Chinese workers in Indian territory in Tuting area of Arunachal Pradesh on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in last week of December, Gen Rawat said that the matter has been “sorted out”. He said, “Tuting issue has been resolved. A border personnel meeting was held two days back.”

Sources confirmed that formal flag meeting was held at Kibithoo, Arunachal Pradesh, on Saturday between Brigadier-rank officers of Indian and Chinese armies. The Indian side returned the two JCBs and one water bowser, which it had seized on December 28 after sending the Chinese track construction workers back. The Chinese had partially constructed around 1 km length of track in Indian territory before being stopped.

Sources said the matter had been resolved amicably and quickly, handled with great maturity by military officials from both sides. The on-site interaction at company commander and battalion commander-level during the incident facilitated an early resolution of the issue, sources added.

As per sources, the portion of track already constructed by the Chinese will be made “unusable” by the Indian side, either physically or by keeping it under observation. During the formal flag meeting, sources said, the Chinese side acknowledged that the problem emanated from “a matter of perception about the LAC”.

