What is there to celebrate, he just did his duty: mother

At Namrup, 480 km east of Guwahati, the hometown of Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi, there was no celebration despite the “local boy” being awarded a commendation certificate by the Army chief. “We are proud of him. But what is there to celebrate? He has done his duty, that is all,” his mother Swarnalata Gogoi told The Indian Express over the telephone. The Major’s father, Dharmeswar Gogoi, a retired employee of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corp Ltd, was not well, so he did not speak on the phone.

When Dibrugarh MP Rameswar Teli went to Namrup and felicitated the Gogois, they expressed their concern about their safety. “Somebody had put unnecessary fears in their mind. Who will harm them? Everybody in Assam is proud of their son,” said Namrup station officer Chandan Mili.

