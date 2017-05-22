Major Gogoi, who tied youth to jeep as human shield, awarded by Army for counter-insurgency ops

Farooq Ahmad Dar, the 26-year-old shawl artisan from Kashmir.(Source: @abdullah_omar/Twitter) Farooq Ahmad Dar, the 26-year-old shawl artisan from Kashmir.(Source: @abdullah_omar/Twitter)

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday awarded Major Nitin Gogoi a commendation card for his ‘sustained efforts’ on counter-insurgency operations, news agency PTI reported. Interestingly, the latest development comes a week after the Army had denied that its Court of Inquiry had given a clean chit to the officer who tied a local youth in front of a jeep as human shield to avoid attack from stone-pelters last month.

More details to follow.

