Major fire in Vellalore garbage dumping yard, flames doused

A major fire broke out at Vellalore dumping yard here early today, but was doused within a few hours, police said.

The fire was noticed around 3 AM at the old garbage site at Vermicompost yard in the dumping yard, they said.

Five fire and rescue service vehicles and six water lorries from the Corporation and private companies doused the flames after a five hour effort, they said.

Thick smoke from the burning garbage posed a problem, but was also contained, police said.

Fire and rescue personnel removed unburnt garbage from the spot as otherwise the fire could have spread to a larger part of the yard, police said.