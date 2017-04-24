Major fire in Khanna, 20 acres of stubble destroyed

A spark in a transformer triggered a major fire in Khanna’s Kishangarh village late Sunday in which 20 acres of wheat crop was gutted.

Residents of nearby villages rushed to the spot before the fire tenders and helped in controlling the flames.

Luckily, a major tragedy was averted and there was no damage to standing wheat crop in nearby fields.

Villagers doused the fire and helped police to normalise the situation.

ASI Balbir Singh from Kot police checkpost said that fire tenders reached the spot but before that villagers had already played a major role in controlling the flames. He informed that there was a sudden spark in a transformer nearby due to heavy winds and thunderstorm which triggered the fire.

“The major concern was to stop the flames reaching the girls hostel nearby and other wheat fields. We managed to do that,” he added.

